Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
We truly are witnessing Democratic policies regressing to a harmful and hurtful place.
The Democrats have gone too far with their socialist policies of government, attempting to provide all things, it seems, to all people.
How else have Democrats gone too far? Many Democrats push for abortion through all nine months of pregnancy and even after the child is born. Their promotion of the unscientific attempts to make a boy into a girl or a girl into a boy and their same-sex marriage beliefs were heretofore unprecedented and unknown in the civilized world. And their desire to cancel speech and people they do not approve of is another way Democrats go too far.
The radicalized, weaponized, far-left Democratic Party sometimes seems off the rails. Some crazy Democratic plans are progressively regressive, including rejecting God and embracing secular, program, and pre-civilization. We truly are witnessing Democratic policies regressing to a harmful and hurtful place.
Let’s reject the Democrats’ beliefs of death over life, craziness over normalcy, and government control over free speech.
Gregg Schweiger
ADVERTISEMENT
Duluth
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT