Reader's View: Rein in spending, Gophers athletics

It’s no wonder the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis has a $4 million shortfall in its athletics department when it pays its football coach more than $4 million a year (“Gophers athletics department starts cost-cutting, with specific sports not off the table,” May 8). And that’s not counting the millions other coaches and staff receive.

It’s interesting that University of Minnesota Duluth coaches have been far more successful with their teams over the years, and yet their salaries are in the thousands, not the millions.

I hope the U of M doesn’t expect a bailout. Why do we taxpayers condone irresponsible spending by University of Minnesota athletics?

Ronald L. Johnson

Saginaw