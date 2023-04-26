99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Reimagine education for all

Teachers must have support structures that make their work sustainable.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Amy Feehan and Dan Feehan, North Mankato, Minnesota
Today at 8:08 AM

As former teachers, policy wonks, and parents, we propose three strategies to help all Minnesota kids succeed in school.

One, support teachers throughout their careers. Teachers experiencing life-long development and self reflection will create consistent student experiences. Teachers and students alike should be excited to start each school day with the support they need. Too often, individual teachers carry the burden of social, emotional, and academic learning and reimagining learning. Teachers must have support structures that make their work sustainable. This means building excellent districts and systems, not just excellent classrooms.

Two, start with social emotional learning, known as SEL. Students are enriched when teachers identify with them racially and culturally. Woefully, our teaching workforce fails to match this diversity. In nonmetro Minnesota, about a quarter to a third of students are children of color, and almost all their teachers are white. Student mental health reached crisis levels last year, disproportionately harming children of color. As we emerge from the pandemic, SEL must be incorporated in our schools rather than used merely as an intervention.

And three, fund local, diverse teacher-recruitment initiatives. Think outside the box to identify additional nontraditional pathways. Programs like Black Men Teach, ServeMinnesota, and Teach For America Twin Cities successfully recruit young people into the teaching profession with lived experiences similar to the students that need them most.

Our education system was rocked by the pandemic. Let's use this crisis as the opportunity to set a radically different vision for the future.

Amy Feehan and Dan Feehan

North Mankato, Minnesota

