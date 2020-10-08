99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Reconsider baffling Lewis endorsement

Reader's View.jpg
By Roslyn Hjermstad, Cannon Falls, Minnesota
October 08, 2020 at 8:00 AM

It baffled me beyond words that Forum Communications endorsed Jason Lewis over U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. To favor a Trump "yes man" over Sen. Smith, who works across the aisle to get good things done for all Minnesotans, was shocking (Endorsement: “ Pro-business Lewis the pick for Senate ,” Sept. 30).

Justifying the endorsement over the single issue of "business" ignored the multitude of other issues we face. Even on that issue, Sen. Smith is better equipped to build back our economy.

(For the editorial to mention the two projects of copper-nickel mining and Line 3 as essential to Northeastern Minnesota was to put all eggs in a leaky basket. To lift the area out of the boom-and-bust cycle of dependence on mining and fossil fuels, what's needed is a vision for a strong industrial sector based on future needs and growing — not waning or temporary — industries. Sen. Smith understands this.)

To think our economy can recover before we conquer the pandemic is nonsense. Lewis' delight in the House passage to repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which would have taken health care away from millions of Americans, when he was a District 2 representative is enough by itself to disqualify him from our votes.

Forum Communications can please reconsider its endorsement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roslyn Hjermstad

Cannon Falls, Minnesota

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau