Reader's View: Reconsider baffling Lewis endorsement

It baffled me beyond words that Forum Communications endorsed Jason Lewis over U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. To favor a Trump "yes man" over Sen. Smith, who works across the aisle to get good things done for all Minnesotans, was shocking (Endorsement: “ Pro-business Lewis the pick for Senate ,” Sept. 30).

Justifying the endorsement over the single issue of "business" ignored the multitude of other issues we face. Even on that issue, Sen. Smith is better equipped to build back our economy.

(For the editorial to mention the two projects of copper-nickel mining and Line 3 as essential to Northeastern Minnesota was to put all eggs in a leaky basket. To lift the area out of the boom-and-bust cycle of dependence on mining and fossil fuels, what's needed is a vision for a strong industrial sector based on future needs and growing — not waning or temporary — industries. Sen. Smith understands this.)

To think our economy can recover before we conquer the pandemic is nonsense. Lewis' delight in the House passage to repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which would have taken health care away from millions of Americans, when he was a District 2 representative is enough by itself to disqualify him from our votes.

Forum Communications can please reconsider its endorsement.

Roslyn Hjermstad

Cannon Falls, Minnesota