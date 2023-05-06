Reader's View: Recall, appreciate all MnDOT has done for Duluth
I think we also forgot that MnDOT completely participated in, supported, and very likely initiated a multiple-land-use concept in Duluth.
You know, no one ever thanked them. Back in 1980, we were all going so fast that I seriously doubt anyone thanked those at the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the multiple-use amenities they built for us: the Superior Street plazas at the Fitger’s Brewery Complex and at the Kitchi Gammi Club; Lake Place Park (now Gichi-Ode' Akiing), after keeping Interstate 35 out of our Lake Superior; Leif Erikson Park and its adjacent parking; and the Lakewalk, its construction saving the need to haul some 200,000 cubic yards of rock and soil through our town.
Would any of these have been feasible with a freeway running through them alongside pedestrian users? No possible way!
So, thank you, Minnesota Department of Transportation, now and in the past. I recall working with several innovative and positive MnDOT people back in the day. I am confident this same level of competence is still there.
One day, our News Tribune could consider a place in the paper where someone could say a public thank you to someone or to some group or entity. It might go a long way in our fast-moving life.
Kent G. Worley
Grand Rapids, Michigan
The writer was a landscape architect in Duluth from 1967 through 2007. He designed Lake Place, the Lakewalk, Leif Erikson Park, and Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. He can be reached at kgwgr@yahoo.com.
