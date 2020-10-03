99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Reasons abound to vote on or before Nov. 3

By David A. Sorensen, Duluth
October 02, 2020 at 11:00 PM

Meaningful debate can only happen based on agreed-upon facts, with both sides acting in good faith (not lying). Majority-rule democracy cannot happen with voter suppression and gerrymandering taking place. Government agencies cannot function when run by people out to disarm and dismantle them. Rational arguments will not sway opinions held by fundamentalist religious believers or, apparently, members of political personality cults. Con artists and tyrants have long known that people are easily manipulated by fear and bigotry. The freedoms of an open and tolerant society can and will be exploited by people out to construct an intolerant, authoritarian society. Dismissing science while clinging to ideology cannot protect one from a pandemic or global warming. And it is possible to have jobs as well as clean air and water, but not when short-term profit for the few is the driving force behind the economy.

For these, and many other reasons, citizens should vote on or before Nov. 3.

David A Sorensen

Duluth

