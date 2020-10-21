99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Range mayors’ endorsement disgraced DFL

Reader's View.jpg
By Bernard P. Friel, Mendota Heights, Minnesota
October 21, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Now that the Atlantic has reported President Donald Trump’s apparent attitude about our soldiers who lost their lives fighting for this country, calling them “losers,” we are reminded of other disparaging comments he has made about our military, our maimed veterans, and Sen. John McCain. More recently, Trump showed a contemptuous lack of empathy for those suffering from COVID-19.

I wonder if the Iron Range mayors who endorsed Trump are prepared to recant their support ("Iron Range mayors pitch Trump with Pence," Aug. 29). Or will they forfeit their character and integrity in continuing their support? True DFLers would like to know if they intend to continue disgracing our party?

Bernard P. Friel

Mendota Heights, Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau