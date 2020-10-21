Reader's View: Range mayors’ endorsement disgraced DFL

Now that the Atlantic has reported President Donald Trump’s apparent attitude about our soldiers who lost their lives fighting for this country, calling them “losers,” we are reminded of other disparaging comments he has made about our military, our maimed veterans, and Sen. John McCain. More recently, Trump showed a contemptuous lack of empathy for those suffering from COVID-19.

I wonder if the Iron Range mayors who endorsed Trump are prepared to recant their support ("Iron Range mayors pitch Trump with Pence," Aug. 29). Or will they forfeit their character and integrity in continuing their support? True DFLers would like to know if they intend to continue disgracing our party?

Bernard P. Friel

Mendota Heights, Minnesota