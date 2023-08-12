Reader's View: Radical environmentalism is about crippling industry

This is in response to the July 29 letter blaming global warming on man’s activities (Reader’s View: “ Solving climate change can start by rejecting deniers ”).

“The science behind the greenhouse effect is straightforward and well understood,” the letter stated. True, without a greenhouse effect, we would freeze every time the sun went down. However, water vapor is the most prevalent greenhouse gas, comprising 1% to 3% of gasses in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide only amounts to 0.04% of the atmosphere. Man-made carbon dioxide is 4% of that, so man’s carbon dioxide amounts to about 0.0016% of the atmosphere. Methane is about 0.0002%. In other words, man’s part is a micro-portion.

The letter also said, “The evidence of our agency began with the start of the coal-fired Industrial Revolution. Ice-core data, for example, is overwhelming.” I ask for a source for that ice-core data, along with empirical data and theory-of-operation principles.

Between 2010 and May 2019, 290 coal power plants, or 40% of the U.S. coal-generating capacity, closed permanently. A June 15 report stated, “China is on track to build 43 coal-fired power plants and 18 blast furnaces powered by coal over the next few years to support the country’s economic expansion.” I suppose that’s so they can sell us more solar panels, inverters, and wind turbines so we can be “carbon free.” It seems foolish to shut down the Sherco and Boswell coal plants in Minnesota when they’re producing reliable energy and helping to reflect some of the sun’s energy back into space.

I’ve come to the conclusion that radical environmentalism really isn’t about saving the planet as much as it is about crippling and destroying industry. China must be laughing all the way to the bank over this and other “economic expansion” issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Drietz

Delhi, Minnesota

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.