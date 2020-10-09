Reader's View: Racial inequality sullies criminal justice system

With a surge of public unrest caused by protests for racial equality, one thing is for sure: Something, in one system or another, isn’t working. A lot of where this unrest is based is in the criminal justice system. We already know there are a lot of opinions surrounding law enforcement, but by taking it a step further we can uncover a whole new issue. People of color are disproportionately sentenced to harsher sentences than their white counterparts who commit the same crimes. I believe there should be some sort of law in place to prohibit that from happening.

Of course, one could imagine a world in which these laws would lead to some sort of special treatment of people of color, and that is totally feasible. The criminal justice system isn’t actually just unless each and every person who comes into contact with it is treated equally, and it’s understandable that people would want to keep it that way.

Be that as it may, people of color have never been treated fairly by the criminal justice system. Based on a report done by the United States Sentencing Commission, Black men on average receive sentences 19.1% longer than white counterparts. It’s easy for judges to make these decisions because more often than not they see the a white perpetrator as someone whose future was sullied by this “one mistake,” and they see the person of color as someone whose future was meant to be behind bars.

I believe that taking race out of the question completely during the judicial process could help to eradicate this issue entirely. It’s obviously more complicated than “just” doing this one thing, but racial inequality seems to be the only real issue in this broken system.

Noelle Gunderson

Cohasset