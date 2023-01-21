Reader's View: Racial divides pushed for political advantages

A Jan. 14 News Tribune headline read, “ Duluth council elects first Black president .” Congratulations to Councilor Janet Kennedy!

But, 160 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, is it not sad that skin color still dominates headlines? We’re all part of a beautiful, broad spectrum of skin pigmentation. Who has the right to slice and divide us into groups according to color? Who’s been granted authority to determine where to slice our colorful continuum into races?

The Bible tells us that we’re all created in the image of God. We’re all descended from Adam and Eve. According to the book of Acts, we’re all of one blood. God created but one race, the human one.

Yet, there are those who desire to perpetuate a racial divide for political advantage. Presidential candidate Joe Biden revealed his true heart when he proclaimed, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” Why do we succumb to such racist condescension?

In remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., can we get beyond emphasizing the color of one’s skin and focus on the content of one’s character? Soon?

Wayne C. Anderson

Superior