Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Quicker action was needed to avert crisis

By Ellen M. Dumancas, Duluth
May 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM

It’s too late for President Donald Trump to try and find a scapegoat for the coronavirus. It’s here. It’s worldwide and devastating to the world. Assessing blame is a waste of money that should be spent finding a cure and helping those in need.

If we had acted earlier, taken it seriously sooner, closed the borders, and made people wear masks and stay six feet apart, it would have been under control and we would not have been in this mess.

We need leadership.

Ellen M. Dumancas

Duluth

