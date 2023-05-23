Reader's View: Putin’s peril, legacy will be the same
His delusional fixation of a resurrection of a glorious empire is vain.
Tyrant Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chokehold on the truth seems to be slipping. The cracks in his armor are becoming apparent.
Ignoring the adage, “Never let your reach exceed your grasp,” will be his peril and legacy.
Gerald Norrgard
Duluth
