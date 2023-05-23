99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Putin’s peril, legacy will be the same

His delusional fixation of a resurrection of a glorious empire is vain.

Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
Today at 9:27 AM

Tyrant Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chokehold on the truth seems to be slipping. The cracks in his armor are becoming apparent.

Ignoring the adage, “Never let your reach exceed your grasp,” will be his peril and legacy.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

