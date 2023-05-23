Reader's View: Putin’s peril, legacy will be the same

Tyrant Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chokehold on the truth seems to be slipping. The cracks in his armor are becoming apparent.

His delusional fixation of a resurrection of a glorious empire is vain.

Ignoring the adage, “Never let your reach exceed your grasp,” will be his peril and legacy.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

