Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Putin underestimated the Ukrainians

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cowardly, genocidal drive will fail because he failed to consider and understand the Ukrainians’ indomitable spirit and their willingness to put their lives on the line to protect and save the freedoms they cherish.

Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
November 27, 2022 12:22 PM
The Ukrainians will prevail with the support and help of a free world that is horrified by the brutal slaughtering of innocent families and demolishing of homes and a way of life. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cowardly, genocidal drive will fail because he failed to consider and understand the Ukrainians’ indomitable spirit and their willingness to put their lives on the line to protect and save the freedoms they cherish.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

