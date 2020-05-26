Reader's View: Put Minnesota back to work with bonding

The News Tribune’s May 20 editorial ( Our View: “Special sessions can’t be seen as routine ”) was close to being right. A year ago, the Minnesota Legislature could have passed the insulin bill, as the editorial noted, but some legislators were in the back pocket of Big Pharma. These same legislators would have lost their jobs (not get re-elected this fall) if they hadn’t passed the bill.

Also, there should be no pay for any special session. The politicians were elected to be public servants and do a job. They didn’t do their job: consequently no pay for any extra time it takes to finish their job

The editorial quoted Sen. Tom Bakk about the job of this session being a bonding bill. They could have been working on the bill all session long; there are projects to be done all over the state. But lawmakers fiddled away lots of time doing nothing. Then COVID-19 hit, and they went away, only to come back and do their work for the people of Minnesota and their safety.

Remember last session when House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt threw a fit because he wasn’t in the room? He did the same this year to the only job of the session, the bonding bill.

Now is the time to put Minnesotans back to work repairing, building, and expanding Minnesota’s infrastructure. Now is the time to pass a big bonding bill.

Terry Mikulich

Pine City, Minnesota