99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Public defenders’ employees are true public servants

One group of exceptional public servants we wish to recognize are the 50 employees of the state of Minnesota Sixth District Public Defender’s Office.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Daniel K. Lew, Duluth; Nicole L. Hopps, Hermantown; Mark A. Muhich, Eveleth
Today at 11:07 AM

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ’What are you doing for others?’” Throughout our great nation, May 7-11 is Public Service Recognition Week, a time to honor and recognize the great work done by public servants at all levels of government.

One group of exceptional public servants we wish to recognize are the 50 employees of the state of Minnesota Sixth District Public Defender’s Office. Each day, this hardworking group heeds Dr. King’s call with dedicated and quality service to the nearly 252,000 people in Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties by assisting those who are unable to afford legal representation after being charged with a crime.

Beside striving to ensure that the constitutional rights of the accused are vindicated and that the system treats these community members with decency, fairness, and respect, our team of employees has another goal: to improve the quality of life in our communities and the socioeconomic conditions that are so directly related to our mission of transformative justice.

We offer our appreciation not only to those who work in public defense but to those who work in public service at any level. They are answering life’s most noble calling.

Daniel K. Lew

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth

Nicole L. Hopps

Hermantown

Mark A. Muhich

Eveleth

Lew is the District 6 chief public defender. Hopps is a managing public defender for Southern St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties. And Muhich is a managing public defender for northern St. Louis and Carlton counties.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Scouting is fun, for everyone
May 04, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Michael Salo, Proctor
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Call on Stauber to state stand on gun control
May 04, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Ronald Johnson, Saginaw
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Book banning threatening to go too far
May 03, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Mary C. Johnson, Superior
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior
Local
What’s the first ‘normal’ year of college been like at UMD?
May 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
awards ceremony
Sports
At DECC Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, community receives accolades
May 05, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Woman laughs while sitting on rocks.
Members Only
Business
Minnesota woman opens North Shore nature arts school
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
illustration of donkey and elephant facing each other, White House in background
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Republicans, Democrats differ on everything
May 06, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan