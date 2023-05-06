Reader's View: Public defenders’ employees are true public servants

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ’What are you doing for others?’” Throughout our great nation, May 7-11 is Public Service Recognition Week, a time to honor and recognize the great work done by public servants at all levels of government.

One group of exceptional public servants we wish to recognize are the 50 employees of the state of Minnesota Sixth District Public Defender’s Office. Each day, this hardworking group heeds Dr. King’s call with dedicated and quality service to the nearly 252,000 people in Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties by assisting those who are unable to afford legal representation after being charged with a crime.

Beside striving to ensure that the constitutional rights of the accused are vindicated and that the system treats these community members with decency, fairness, and respect, our team of employees has another goal: to improve the quality of life in our communities and the socioeconomic conditions that are so directly related to our mission of transformative justice.

We offer our appreciation not only to those who work in public defense but to those who work in public service at any level. They are answering life’s most noble calling.

Daniel K. Lew

Duluth

Nicole L. Hopps

Hermantown

Mark A. Muhich

Eveleth

Lew is the District 6 chief public defender. Hopps is a managing public defender for Southern St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties. And Muhich is a managing public defender for northern St. Louis and Carlton counties.

