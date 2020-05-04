Reader's View: Protests are expressions of freedom

In 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and governors declared their own state emergency policies because of COVID-19. Schools and non-essential businesses were closed. Social distancing became the word of the day along with mitigation when everyone was ordered to stay home. Governors made the sole decisions regarding which businesses were considered essential and non-essential. Hospitals and essential businesses are currently laying off employees, adding to already-bloated unemployment numbers.

Protests being held around the country are expressions of freedom. How Americans choose to protest is their choice. To insinuate that protesters will contract and die from COVID-19, along with their friends and families, is an example of Democrats claiming superiority and opposing what they consider irrational impulses of Trump supporters. Protesters are just asking for the same opportunity to open their businesses because they want to work and not sit on the sofa and complain about how President Trump is handling the pandemic.

Frontline workers and all essential workers go to work everyday without the $600 weekly unemployment bonus to pay for toilet paper and other essentials. Recipients should be thankful every day that they don't have to go without.

Get off your butts and call your Democratic senators to take back the $25 million the Kennedy Center received in the stimulus package, as the allocation was not related to COVID-19. Congress must pass COVID-19 aid without all the fluff.

Since our senators are so generous with taxpayers’ money, how about they take a pay cut of 25% off their salaries, along with our governor. Then we can all share the pain.

Kathy Beede

Duluth