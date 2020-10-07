Reader's View: Protect the vote, the use of mail-in ballots

I ask U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and our U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar to act to protect the voting process and to restore people’s confidence in it.

President Donald Trump has stated, in contradiction to all available evidence, that mail-in ballots are fraudulent. He has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, especially if mail-in ballots are counted. And he has voiced approval of violence toward his political opponents. Having the president of our democracy attack its sacred institutions is to weaken that democracy and intimidate free speech. Trump’s words have power. They are being taken seriously and need to be refuted. People understand by now that Trump means what he says.

In northern Minnesota — a traditionally civil, friendly place — intimidation and aggression against voters are now taking place, with political signs being stolen. This is previously unheard of in our area, violates our values as Minnesotans and Americans, and suggests that some people feel they have been given permission from the very top to engage in such behavior.

I ask Stauber, Smith, and Klobuchar to put out oral public statements that they disagree with President Trump that mail-in ballots should be thrown out; that they support counting all mail-in ballots; that mail-in ballots are essential to protect people’s health in this time of pandemic; and that they condemn the removal and theft of political signs, reminding people that this behavior is against the law. I ask them to implore people to behave with tolerance toward others who have different views.

Sharon Beatty

Cook