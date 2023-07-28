Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Proposed I-35 greenway would provide solutions

There would be seven acres of planted pedestrian-use space with the potential.

Reader's View.jpg
Today at 8:53 AM

Confusion seems to exist between proposals for a parkway and a greenway at I-35 in Duluth’s downtown.

The parkway would continue I-35 where it is, adding new private development next to the trafficway, becoming what Superior Street was before the freeway. It likely would change the interstate’s designation from “freeway,” no doubt meaning a loss of federal maintenance funding. Drawings show what I feel would be impossible plantings because existing pavement width would remain. The parkway would slow and stop traffic. I feel it would not solve dangerous traffic exhaust, traffic hazards, or traffic noise problems.

A greenway would solve these things.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has stated I-35 through downtown was intended to separate people and traffic to reduce exhaust pollution and improve safety. The American Lung Association has recommended 1,000 to 1,500 feet of separation. Downtown and Canal Park have 300 to 500 feet of separation.

This half mile of I-35 downtown originally was to include an over-the-freeway shopping mall with parking. We were left with a missing connection between downtown and Canal Park, medically dangerous exhaust throughout the center of Duluth, and a single use of this extremely limited space that should have been planned and developed as multi-use for the entire population of users.

The proposed greenway would provide a safer, convenient, usable, and beautiful half mile of multi-use space free of car-exhaust pollution. There would be seven acres of planted pedestrian-use space with the potential for walkways, bikeways, public restrooms, a play area for kids, a teaching arboretum, exercise space, and better access to the Lakewalk and Lake Superior.

Possibilities seem endless as citizens become familiar with this new quiet seven-acre space, safely separated from vehicles and polluted air.

Kent G. Worley

Grand Rapids, Michigan

The writer was a landscape architect in Duluth from 1967 through 2007. He designed Lake Place, the Lakewalk, Leif Erikson Park, and Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. He can be reached at kgwgr@yahoo.com.

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

