Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Property-tax relief can follow Duluth’s success

Since buying a house in Duluth, the city portion of our property taxes has gone from $649 in 2019 to $1,051 in 2023.

Opinion by Harry S. Cottrell, Duluth
Today at 10:40 AM

I just read Mayor Emily Larson’s comments on the state budget in the May 25 News Tribune (“ Duluth and Northland celebrate legislative successes ”).

She stated the city of Duluth is to receive $4.3 million in local government aid to provide property tax relief. Great news. I assume our city portion of our property taxes will finally be reduced instead of skyrocketing each year.

Since buying a house in Duluth, the city portion of our property taxes has gone from $649 in 2019 to $1,051 in 2023. That is a 62% increase — with no notable increase in city services. This is significantly greater than the 17.5% CPI (consumer price index) inflation rate over those years. I thank the city in advance for the property-tax relief.

Harry S. Cottrell

Duluth

