Opinion Letters

Reader's View: ‘Pro-business’ only one consideration

By Dave Lee, Duluth
October 13, 2020 at 8:41 AM

As a subscriber to the News Tribune for 32 years, I was greatly disappointed with Forum Communications’ Sept. 30 endorsement of Jason Lewis for U.S. Senate.

His “pro-business” stance was cited as a main reason. Having built and run a successful small business in Duluth, I understand the need to be “pro-business.” However, as a person who values a civil society, I also know that we cannot have our leaders referring to over half of our citizens (women) in extremely derogatory terms, as Lewis did on his radio show. As someone who strives for justice in our society, I believe we need leaders who don’t refer to people with different backgrounds or orientations in derogatory terms.

Being “pro-business” is one factor to consider. But being a leader who practices decency, kindness, inclusivity, and service to all Minnesotans is much more than that. I have found myself at odds with a number of endorsements in the News Tribune over the years, but I will not tolerate this endorsement of Lewis and his compromising words.

Dave Lee

Duluth

