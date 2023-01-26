Reader's View: PRO Act would protect a human right
If we as a community believe all people deserve to live the lives they want, then we must also support their ability to make critical decisions about their own reproductive health.
I write as the PRO Act (Protect Reproductive Options Act) is being debated in our Minnesota Legislature. As someone working to promote gender equality and reproductive justice globally, I can’t help but engage in my own community as well. Access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care is a human right and is vital in ensuring gender equality.
If we as a community believe all people deserve to live the lives they want, then we must also support their ability to make critical decisions about their own reproductive health. We have an opportunity to lead by example as the world watches. This is how you live your values.
Let us stand in support of the PRO Act so our fellow Duluthians and beyond can rest easy knowing we have protected this fundamental human right.
Jennifer Berges
Duluth
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.