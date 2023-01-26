STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: PRO Act would protect a human right

If we as a community believe all people deserve to live the lives they want, then we must also support their ability to make critical decisions about their own reproductive health.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Jennifer Berges, Duluth
January 26, 2023 09:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I write as the PRO Act (Protect Reproductive Options Act) is being debated in our Minnesota Legislature. As someone working to promote gender equality and reproductive justice globally, I can’t help but engage in my own community as well. Access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care is a human right and is vital in ensuring gender equality.

If we as a community believe all people deserve to live the lives they want, then we must also support their ability to make critical decisions about their own reproductive health. We have an opportunity to lead by example as the world watches. This is how you live your values.

Let us stand in support of the PRO Act so our fellow Duluthians and beyond can rest easy knowing we have protected this fundamental human right.

Jennifer Berges

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWABORTIONMINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Building Line 3 disregarded the climate crisis
It seems Endbridge cares more about building a pipeline than it does about the environment.
January 26, 2023 07:43 AM
 · 
By  Jim Tjepkema, Minneapolis
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Minnesota must protect its right to abortion
Every family and every situation is unique; no blanket exceptions can possibly account for any and all possible outcomes and scenarios that could play out.
January 23, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Alvin J. Lund, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Creek in photo degraded by mining industry
The editorial was illustrated with a photograph of Second Creek, which has been degraded by the mining industry — without suffering stiff-enough penalties or clean-up requirements.
January 22, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Bob Tammen, Soudan
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Racial divides pushed for political advantages
But, 160 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, is it not sad that skin color still dominates headlines?
January 21, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Wayne C. Anderson, Superior