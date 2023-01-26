Reader's View: PRO Act would protect a human right

I write as the PRO Act (Protect Reproductive Options Act) is being debated in our Minnesota Legislature. As someone working to promote gender equality and reproductive justice globally, I can’t help but engage in my own community as well. Access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care is a human right and is vital in ensuring gender equality.

If we as a community believe all people deserve to live the lives they want, then we must also support their ability to make critical decisions about their own reproductive health. We have an opportunity to lead by example as the world watches. This is how you live your values.

Let us stand in support of the PRO Act so our fellow Duluthians and beyond can rest easy knowing we have protected this fundamental human right.

Jennifer Berges

Duluth

