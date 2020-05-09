Reader's View: Prisoners need federal help in this crisis

We need to manage federal and state prisons better by vigorously transferring federal and state prisoners to communities and to nursing facilities. This can start with all prisoners over 50 years of age and those with chronic medical conditions.

Rep. Pete Stauber and Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar must work to remove the federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) program, and Medicare and Medicaid access restrictions, to allow former prisoners access to make these programs work for the protected health of us all.

Larry Spears

Duluth