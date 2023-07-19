6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Prioritize lead pipes over tourism in Duluth

Please, Duluth, prioritize our health and the intellectual well-being of our future generations.

Opinion by Ryan Streitz, Duluth
Today at 9:59 AM

We received our letter in the mail, as did our neighbors. We, along with thousands of other Duluthians have lead service pipes feeding water to our homes. How contaminated is our water? Duluth isn’t sure. When will it get fixed? Uncertain. But there’s a one-time snail mail you can use to go and pick up a temporary water filter for your refrigerator.

I took it upon myself to test my water. After a couple weeks and a hundred dollars in materials, nearly every test I did failed the EPA standards for lead concentration. Same with my neighbor, who has an infant and wasn’t notified he had lead service lines until months after moving into his new home. We now have to warn guests to only use our lead-reduced water pitcher in the fridge for cooking or drinking.

A meager and uncertain timeline is posted on the city website regarding the mitigation of this crisis. Meanwhile, I see our city continuing to prioritize and facelift our tourism districts for what feels like a never-ending charade of misappropriating our tax dollars.

Please, Duluth, prioritize our health and the intellectual well-being of our future generations. For a city that prides itself on its water, this is embarrassing.

Ryan Streitz

Duluth

