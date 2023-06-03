Reader's View: Pride Month a beautiful time to celebrate love

June is Pride Month. Gatherings across the country will honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and will also show pride amongst folks who are not necessarily heterosexual. People and their families have been treated less than equally in the past and, at times, sadly, still today; some are treated with discrimination and even violence. They come together for Pride events to be with one another, to feel safe, and to celebrate their identities.

My son attended Pride in Duluth a couple years back. He had seven of his formative years here in beautiful Duluth. He was visiting as an adult, and it happened to be during Gay Pride. He attended Pride with some friends to show support.

My son happens to be Arab-American. He ran into someone who was actually working as a stagehand. She recognized him from when he was a little boy more than 20 years earlier. She started laughing and stated right to his face, “Haha, we thought you would have run off to join the Taliban.” My son claimed it didn’t really bother him. His friends were more upset than he was, he said.

His father is Muslim. My son and I attended various religious centers — including Buddhist temples, ashrams, mosques, Unitarian churches, and some welcoming Christian churches — over the years. My son and I happen to be agnostic, and he is not xenophobic at all.

The point is there are absolutely wonderful people wherever you go. Also, no matter where you go, there are those you will meet who remain limited in their thinking, regardless of what minority or majority group they belong to.

Happy Pride to everyone else, and remember, let's all be kind. It's a beautiful time to celebrate L-O-V-E.

Susan Forever Moore

Las Cruces, New Mexico