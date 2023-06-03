99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Pride Month a beautiful time to celebrate love

No matter where you go, there are those you will meet who remain limited in their thinking, regardless of what minority or majority group they belong to.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Susan Forever Moore, Las Cruces, New Mexico
Today at 12:51 PM

June is Pride Month. Gatherings across the country will honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and will also show pride amongst folks who are not necessarily heterosexual. People and their families have been treated less than equally in the past and, at times, sadly, still today; some are treated with discrimination and even violence. They come together for Pride events to be with one another, to feel safe, and to celebrate their identities.

My son attended Pride in Duluth a couple years back. He had seven of his formative years here in beautiful Duluth. He was visiting as an adult, and it happened to be during Gay Pride. He attended Pride with some friends to show support.

My son happens to be Arab-American. He ran into someone who was actually working as a stagehand. She recognized him from when he was a little boy more than 20 years earlier. She started laughing and stated right to his face, “Haha, we thought you would have run off to join the Taliban.” My son claimed it didn’t really bother him. His friends were more upset than he was, he said.

His father is Muslim. My son and I attended various religious centers — including Buddhist temples, ashrams, mosques, Unitarian churches, and some welcoming Christian churches — over the years. My son and I happen to be agnostic, and he is not xenophobic at all.

The point is there are absolutely wonderful people wherever you go. Also, no matter where you go, there are those you will meet who remain limited in their thinking, regardless of what minority or majority group they belong to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Pride to everyone else, and remember, let's all be kind. It's a beautiful time to celebrate L-O-V-E.

Susan Forever Moore

Las Cruces, New Mexico

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Criticism of teachers unjustified
June 02, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Donald E. Maypole, Lake Nebagamon
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Mental health care must be accessible, affordable
June 01, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Cindy Bohm, Centerville, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: ‘You’re never going to have squeaky-clean air’
May 28, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Phil Drietz, Delhi, Minnesota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ladder_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: When it's time to bid farewell to ladders
June 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
2601655+webMosquito.jpg
Local
Weekly Wave: Mosquito repellent is this season’s cologne
June 02, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Agent Cooper would favor this pie, made with sweet cherries and a touch of almond extract. (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Lifestyle
Eat pie, raise money at Duluth church Sunday
June 03, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A semi-truck pontoon boat sits in storage in a garage.
Local
Northlandia: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet
June 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen