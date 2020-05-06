99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Press too gracious to climate deniers

By Peter W. Johnson, Superior
May 06, 2020 at 7:00 AM

As Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg says, older generations have never listened and will not listen again. Believe it or not, that’s because, just as former Vice President Al Gore said, the truth is much too inconvenient for those who don’t want to acknowledge it — particularly oil-company executives, whose standards of living depend on keeping up a harmful ruse, denying humankind’s role in causing global warming.

When the morning finally dawns on those who have spent years publishing the letters of climate deniers — without adequately practicing their editorial right to check for accuracy and while refusing to place disclaimers next to questionable letters because they say we need robust community dialogue (with no end) — journalists may realize they were fooled by two of the classic lies spread by deniers. The first is the lie that scientists with doctorates and Nobel prizes don’t know enough to decide what man’s role is in causing global warming. And the second is the claim that global warming won’t be so bad.

Climate scientists know three things for sure: Global warming exists, is increasing at an exceedingly rapid rate, and we humans are the primary cause of its rapid increase.

When the children of journalists (or their grandchildren) ask why the press didn’t do more to acknowledge facts from genuine climate scientists (the real experts) and gave charlatans a fraudulent public podium, what will journalists tell them?

I hope the press will not be proud of itself then. There has been a canary squawking in the coal mine for more than 40 years. Instead of listening, journalists have chosen to accept the opinions of corporations that produce tons of carbon dioxide each year to preserve living standards for those who keep telling the public to look the other way.

Peter W. Johnson

Superior

