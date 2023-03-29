Reader's View: Prep for a nuclear attack before it happens
From the letter: "I disagree that the issue of a resolution for nuclear disarmament is not local."
The News Tribune’s March 20 editorial (Our View: “ Nukes treaty doomed — by Duluth City Hall? ”) argued that every moment Duluth city councilors spend on matters they have no control over is time taken away from critical local issues. As a resident of the western end of Duluth (District 5), I am constantly reminded of the need for more active solutions to local problems, like those mentioned at council meetings.
But I disagree that the issue of a resolution for nuclear disarmament is not local.
If/when we do have a nuclear event (and it could well happen in Duluth given our locality as a shipping port), would our leaders be prepared to organize trucks to haul away the nuclear debris that comes with using these destructive weapons? Would we still have leaders? Or would they have disintegrated at the moment of impact? Would there be funds and medical facilities to care for all the bodies and those who survive but would be ravaged with chemical burns or genetic mutations that destroy lives down the road?
No nuclear issues that surround us as citizens can be addressed at the time an attack happens. They must be considered now!
National experts like Ira Helfand are convinced it will happen, if not by choice then by accident. I am not willing to stand by as a citizen and pretend I know better than someone who has won a Nobel Peace prize for work done to encourage civility. This is firstly a local issue and also a national issue. We know it is a world issue. Couldn’t it be all three in one?
Let’s all work together to make a safer world so we can address other “local issues.”
Nina Preheim
Duluth
