Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Power, greed win again with Duluth Heights hotel

I hear too often about officials who, once elected, forget about the needs of their constituents, the very people whose needs they were elected to look after.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Ronald L. Johnson, Saginaw
January 21, 2023 10:01 AM
I don’t live in Duluth, so I can be objective regarding the planned construction of a hotel in Duluth Heights (“ Hotel appeal fails: Council upholds plans for controversial project ”).

I hear too often about officials who, once elected, forget about the needs of their constituents, the very people whose needs they were elected to look after. It’s sad that tax bases and a desire for more money can seem more important than integrity and moral responsibility. I always believed things were different here in the Northland!

I’m also disappointed that Mayor Emily Larson did not demonstrate better leadership in this controversy. She’s usually better than that.

Power and greed nowadays all too often prevail. What’s new?

Ronald L. Johnson

Saginaw

