Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Poor will feel bigger electric bills the most

All of this expedited transition to clean energy is not free and will be reflected in electric rates.

Opinion by Eric Wendlandt, Saginaw
January 27, 2023 08:47 AM
What most people who are proponents of green energy don't seem to understand is there is a cost associated with new power infrastructure. The power utilities are happy to build whatever type of power customers desire. Why? The reason is simple: The power company doesn't incur the cost associated with it. Sure, the company does have to front the loan, etc.; however, the cost is then passed on directly to the consumer with a rate increase approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Power companies are a highly regulated monopoly. If a company such as Minnesota Power is in your area, you cannot arbitrarily get power from Xcel or Lake Country, etc. You only have one choice.

In addition, all of this expedited transition to clean energy is not free and will be reflected in electric rates. Minnesota Power stated this in the Jan. 24 story, “Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested.” This will impact the poor and low-income families the most.

Eric Wendlandt 

Saginaw

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

