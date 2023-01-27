Reader's View: Poor will feel bigger electric bills the most

What most people who are proponents of green energy don't seem to understand is there is a cost associated with new power infrastructure. The power utilities are happy to build whatever type of power customers desire. Why? The reason is simple: The power company doesn't incur the cost associated with it. Sure, the company does have to front the loan, etc.; however, the cost is then passed on directly to the consumer with a rate increase approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Power companies are a highly regulated monopoly. If a company such as Minnesota Power is in your area, you cannot arbitrarily get power from Xcel or Lake Country, etc. You only have one choice.

In addition, all of this expedited transition to clean energy is not free and will be reflected in electric rates. Minnesota Power stated this in the Jan. 24 story, “Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested.” This will impact the poor and low-income families the most.

Eric Wendlandt

Saginaw

