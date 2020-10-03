99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Politicians, media using fear against us

By Christopher Sodeman, Duluth
October 03, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In 2000, I went through the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Agent course in Arizona. Part of the training was to learn interrogation techniques. One technique we learned was the fear-up approach. This is where you get your subject so scared that they relinquish control to you. At that point you are able to gather a lot of useful information from them.

Our politicians and media used the fear-up approach on us with COVID-19.

Although COVID-19 is a real virus, it is not as deadly as most media sources and politicians would have you believe.

Since 2016, our country has been prospering. Corn and soybean prices were very good this year. The stock market prior to 2020 had been at an all-time high. Minority unemployment had been at all-time lows. The list goes on. What could stop this winning streak? A group of people using COVID-19. Why would a group of people want you to be worse off than you were before? Ultimately, the answer is sin, but we can narrow that down to power and money. Politicians and media preyed upon the psychological aspect that instilling fear upon a mass population relinquished control to themselves.

As you can see, the fear-up approach has been applied to the mass population of our country. It is effective both individually during interrogation and across a large number of people. Politicians and the media have used this approach to their advantage. They have utilized this approach to relinquish our control.

