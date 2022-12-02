Reader's View: Politicians don’t need experience

Following election results and listening to candidates speak of opponents who have no political experience causes me to feel anger. I want to throw something at my TV. Experience means little, I say, when you compare it to common sense, a God-given talent.

I recall a young fellow, Al, who my cousin met in Minneapolis years back and married. Al loved to turn out drawings of homes and buildings. In time, the two moved to Phoenix, where Al designed homes. Still, he was despised because he had no formal training. Other architects attempted to destroy him with rumors and other means, in apparent hopes of getting him to quit.

The home they resided in was a good 200 feet in length, and it came with sliding glass doors across the entire front and rear. Lying in bed, one would swear the cactus and boulders were inside the room. In their carport were a new Jaguar, new Mustang, new Lincoln, a Mercedes, and another vehicle, all in white.

In spite of having no previous experience, Al, who is now deceased, was said to have designs greater than those of Frank Lloyd Wright, considered one of the greatest architects ever. You can learn more about Al by searching “Alfred Newman Beadle” on your smartphone. His story is the old game where one must play into the system or be canceled out one way or another.

Most politicians over these last 50 years or so have run for office knowing of the benefits they would receive and the great pensions with which they would end up. I hope things begin to change.

Jimmy Luhm

Yuma, Arizona

The writer is formerly of Duluth.

