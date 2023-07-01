Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Please fix the sidewalk at Fitger's

From the letter: "Repairing this depressed sidewalk ... should happen as soon as possible."

JamesPatrickBuchananletterpic.jpg
Contributed photo / When it rains, the public sidewalk in front of Fitger's in Duluth becomes difficult to traverse.
Opinion by James Patrick Buchanan
Today at 9:36 AM

When it rains, the Superior Street sidewalk in front of the Fitger's mall becomes impassable for many. Pedestrians are forced to walk through a wide puddle and use a muddy trail, or they can walk on the Fitger's driveway to return to the sidewalk. Also, food-service delivery trucks sometimes block the sidewalk.

Repairing this depressed sidewalk and building a new ramp to bypass the sidewalk café should happen as soon as possible. Now, there is only a very narrow sidewalk leading to the fenced-off sidewalk café.

James Patrick Buchanan

Duluth

Reader's View.jpg
To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Cutting funding to IRS will raise deficits
June 28, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  George Pliml, Cook
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: US being destroyed by greedy, immoral people
June 28, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Caroline Burley, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Democrats’ actions show the party is evil
June 28, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Warner Gouin, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The best vacations help you forget the day
July 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting infant
June 30, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Falcon chick covered in downy white feathers
Northland Outdoors
Falcon chicks banded at Minnesota Power facility
June 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
stock image of red gasoline nozzle on top of $1 bills
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Kwik Trip 'shortage' concerns city leaders
July 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan