Reader's View: Please fix the sidewalk at Fitger's
From the letter: "Repairing this depressed sidewalk ... should happen as soon as possible."
When it rains, the Superior Street sidewalk in front of the Fitger's mall becomes impassable for many. Pedestrians are forced to walk through a wide puddle and use a muddy trail, or they can walk on the Fitger's driveway to return to the sidewalk. Also, food-service delivery trucks sometimes block the sidewalk.
Repairing this depressed sidewalk and building a new ramp to bypass the sidewalk café should happen as soon as possible. Now, there is only a very narrow sidewalk leading to the fenced-off sidewalk café.
James Patrick Buchanan
Duluth
