Reader's View: Please fix the sidewalk at Fitger's

When it rains, the Superior Street sidewalk in front of the Fitger's mall becomes impassable for many. Pedestrians are forced to walk through a wide puddle and use a muddy trail, or they can walk on the Fitger's driveway to return to the sidewalk. Also, food-service delivery trucks sometimes block the sidewalk.

Repairing this depressed sidewalk and building a new ramp to bypass the sidewalk café should happen as soon as possible. Now, there is only a very narrow sidewalk leading to the fenced-off sidewalk café.

James Patrick Buchanan

Duluth

