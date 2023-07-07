Reader's View: Please better enforce 'no smoking' at Bayfront

Dear city of Duluth hierarchy, administrators, officials, superintendents, powers that be, usual suspects in charge of things, and our most perfect leaders, I beseech thee: Please enforce the prohibition of smoking at Bayfront Festival Park.

A loved one, since contracting COVID early in the pandemic, suffers very trying reactions to cigarette smoke. Indeed, random smokers caused us to pull stakes several times at the Grandma’s Marathon music event, forcing us to settle upwind from the sources.

We are somewhat dreading Bluesfest.

Look, I understand that smoking is an addiction. I get that. I am sorry. But suppose I had my own peculiar addiction. Say I was deeply addicted to issuing, for my own personal satisfaction, if not pleasure, thunderous eruptive salvos of flatulence most foul. I dare say the accompanying fragrances would, most likely, be, as with smoking, less disgusting to me the originator than to those innocent others within range. But at least my second-hand effects would not, like tobacco smoke, cling.

Gross? Yeah, I know. Practicing in mixed company an offensive addiction is not an inalienable right.

Duluth was much respected by our family early on for its pioneering stands on prohibiting smoking indoors and in public places. I hope following through with enforcement will one day include this outdoor music venue, as well as all parks where innocent children — and adults for that matter — must suffer the same insults.

Clearly, more signs are needed at Bayfront to make “no smoking” in the park or parking areas abundantly clear. Perhaps we could require announcements by the emcees of events.

Jeff Smith

Duluth

