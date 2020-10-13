99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Plants OK in ND not always OK here

By Michelle Wegler, Duluth
October 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM

I have been disappointed that gardening columns on the Lifestyle pages of the News Tribune have been written by sources outside of our area. The gardening conditions in Duluth-Superior are much different than North Dakota.

I was especially dismayed that the Tuesday, Oct. 6 column included recommendations for plants not appropriate for Minnesota, including euonymus, which are invasive and regulated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Amur maple, which also are invasive, are disruptive to native shrubs and understory trees, and are regulated by the DNR; barberry, which are invasive and prohibited in Minnesota; and cotoneaster, which the DNR considers a plant of concern in Minnesota.

Please do not encourage readers to include plants that are a threat to our native plants.

Michelle Wegler

Duluth

