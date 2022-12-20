Reader's View: Plant-based diet has many health benefits

The Nov. 18 "Local View" column, headlined, " Eating fewer burgers can help with water scarcity — seriously ," identified one advantage of plant-based foods.

The health benefits of eating plant-based foods are well documented in the 2006 book, "The China Study," by T. Colin Campbell and Thomas M. Campbell II and in the 2015 book, "The Blue Zones Solution," by Dan Buettner. Another book, “Whole,” by T. Colin Campbell and Howard Jacobson, offered the best concise nutrition recommendation in 2013 on page 289. Eat whole plant-based foods with little or no added oil, salt, or refined carbohydrates like sugar or white flour, it read.

In addition to promoting healthiness, plant-based food is better for the environment and uses fewer resources to adequately feed people than animal-based food. Also, some animal-based foods are obtained using inhumane treatment of animals.

For those who have heard that plant-based protein is not good enough, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says that eating a variety of plant-based foods daily provides all essential amino acids.

Charles E. Stephan

Duluth

