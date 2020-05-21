99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Photo of geese a timely stress-reliever

Reader's View.jpg
By Kathy Winkler, Duluth
May 21, 2020 at 7:00 AM

After all the disheartening news I have been reading, when I turned the page of the May 11 News Tribune and saw Steve Kuchera’s photo of a Canada geese family, I cried with relief.

There is much comfort to be found in the animal kingdom, plus other positive feelings such as wonder, happiness, and humor that we could use right now.

In this fast-paced, ever-changing world, God’s natural world — unchanging and dependable — is a refuge.

Kathy Winkler

Duluth

