Reader's View: Photo of geese a timely stress-reliever

After all the disheartening news I have been reading, when I turned the page of the May 11 News Tribune and saw Steve Kuchera’s photo of a Canada geese family, I cried with relief.

There is much comfort to be found in the animal kingdom, plus other positive feelings such as wonder, happiness, and humor that we could use right now.

In this fast-paced, ever-changing world, God’s natural world — unchanging and dependable — is a refuge.

Kathy Winkler

Duluth