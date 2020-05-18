99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Pass bonding bill to boost Minnesota

By Stan Paczynski, Duluth
May 18, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I agree that the Minnesota Legislature should pass a bonding bill that will help build new infrastructure ( Local View: “Robust bonding bill can help Minnesota recover,” May 11). Interest rates are low, and the state’s needs are high. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on our community, and a solid bonding bill can keep Minnesotans working, help the economy, and build critical infrastructure.

I hope the governor and Legislature come to an agreement that can keep Minnesota’s infrastructure up to date, keep our communities safe, and serve as an economic boost.

Stan Paczynski

Duluth

The writer is a vice president and business representative for the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local Union I of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

