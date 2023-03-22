Reader's View: Pass bonding bill, then work on tax cuts
Here is some background to the Republicans and the bonding bill (“ Minnesota Senate Republicans block $1.5 billion infrastructure borrowing bill, ask for action on taxes first ,” March 16).
The Republican caucus walked away from a bonding bill last session that would already be putting people to work on statewide projects. The Republicans gambled and lost. They thought the big red wave would carry them to control of state government. The red wave never came to Minnesota. The current surplus of $17.5 billion includes $9 billion leftover from the last session’s deal the Republicans walked away from. Now, they don’t want to be voting for a bonding bill that would be good for all of Minnesota.
Maybe the Democrats should pay for all the projects in districts that have Democratic senators and representatives. Before all you Republican voters get in a tizzy, consult the Republicans who helped override Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s veto. Have you driven around Worthington and its good highway system? Don’t use the 610 freeway in the northern suburbs, and ignore all the development and homes that are there.
Republican senators, pass the bonding bill. Then work with the Democratic senators who want to pass a Social Security tax cut.
Terry Mikulich
Pine City, Minnesota
