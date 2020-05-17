Reader's View: Party endorsements coverage unfair

I couldn't help but notice a rather substantial announcement in the May 10 News Tribune: " McEwen defeats incumbent Simonson for DFL endorsement ." I was actually looking for an announcement on the Republican Party candidate for the Senate district race. That announcement had been sent to the News Tribune several days earlier as a press release.

Lo and behold, I finally found it: 19 words buried in the last paragraph of an article announcing the DFL-endorsed candidate. Was that fair reporting? I don't think so. There was no separate article mentioning Donna Bergstrom and her endorsement like there was about the DFL candidate. Just 19 words stuck in the bottom of the DFL-announcement story. One paragraph, no picture, no headline, no description of Bergstrom’s varied and superior qualifications to either Sen. Erik Simonson or DFL candidate Jen McEwen. No mention of her background as a lieutenant colonel in the Marines. Or her service to this country. No mention of her being a lieutenant governor candidate in 2018. Nothing. Crickets.

And what was in those 19 words? That Donna Bergstrom lost to Simonson in the 2018 general election. Really? Was that fair? Was that balanced reporting?

I'm guessing there are some in Duluth with views other than those of the closely held current entrenched system. People who are still busy working for a living, driving on streets and over an infrastructure that constantly makes them question why they continue to pay the high taxes required to live in this beautiful city. I would suggest the News Tribune at least put forward an attempt to acknowledge there are still humans on this planet who are not either Democrats or socialists. Perhaps some of these citizens of our community want to support Bergstrom, given the opportunity to know what she stands for.

Tom Sullivan

Duluth

The writer is the Republican chair of Minnesota House District 7A.