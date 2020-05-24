99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Partners making a difference for tourist train

Reader's View.jpg
By Ken Buehler, Duluth
May 24, 2020 at 7:00 AM

“Safety” is never an overworked term, especially when dealing with the public. Before our world changed, the North Shore Scenic Railroad safely welcomed more than 100,000 guests/passengers a year for fun and educational train rides. We plan to resume operations later this summer.

This year, to improve our culture of safety, we decided to move from one set of train-operating rules to another, both accepted as industry standards. The problem with any drastic change such as this is cost. As a nonprofit volunteer operation, the North Shore Scenic Railroad needed safety-minded partners to support the investment. Enbridge and Canadian National Railroad stepped forward.

We needed new rule books, time tables, training aids, PowerPoint presentations, demonstration videos, online testing, and the purchase of new safety equipment compliant with USOR guidelines. Fortunately, our two partners on this project share our commitment to safety. Canadian National Railway gave us some direction with our USOR training program. The money to pay for the rules changeover came from a Safe Community Grant from Enbridge. It recognized our need and supported the transition with a generous grant that funded 100% of the costs.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad and its parent company, the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, enjoy great relations with many community-minded companies and individuals, and we appreciate every one of them. This was just the latest example of the kind of support here in our area that makes a difference. We are very grateful.

Ken Buehler

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth

The writer is executive director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum and general manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten