Reader's View: Pandemic not bad enough for some

The thesis of the May 21 letter, “ Precautions taken now seem ridiculous ,” appeared based on “reports from citizen journalists” (as opposed to governmental journalists?), resulting with death rates not as high as these citizen journalists first reported. Nor are bodies “piling up in the streets,” “Erik Idle is not outside calling, ‘Bring out your dead,’ and … the curve has not flattened.”

You would think a letter would be delighting in fewer deaths and fewer bodies piling up in the streets, etc. But this letter even downplayed the overflowing hospitals, the trailer trucks of dead bodies waiting for disposal, and the many funerals postponed to who knows when. It compared the protests in state capitols to what writer Henry David Thoreau called “civil disobedience.” With AK-47s?

I'm sure it has been a terrible inconvenience not to be able to run out to pick up a favorite wine at a nearby store. However, I would like to suggest consulting with ophthalmology departments to have tunnel vision checked before writing such letters.

Or at least read David McGrath's “Local View” column published the same day under the headline, “ Lockdown protesters have one thing in common.”

Bob Woodbury

Winslow, Maine