Reader's View: Paid-leave proposal a burden on small employers
The scope of this new government program would cost every employer and employee additional tax dollars — and in an economic climate where dollars are already tight.
State Sen. Jen Mcewen’s April 19 column in the News Tribune unfairly compared an Amazon employee’s inability to take a sick day to every employer in the state (“ Local Lawmaker's View: “Minnesota mustn't sacrifice workers' rights for corporate profits ”).
The state’s proposed paid family and medical leave program would have negative consequences on small employers like my own. The scope of this new government program would cost every employer and employee additional tax dollars — and in an economic climate where dollars are already tight. If we must fund this program, the number of employees an employer has must be taken into consideration.
This program, as proposed, would be an unfair burden on small employers and their employees at a time they can least afford it.
Jody Nelson
Duluth
