Reader's View: Others' investigations nothing like Trump's

I completely agreed with the June 2 letter, “ Editors can play larger role in seeking civility ,” concerning letters to the editor suggesting support for disinformation and conspiracy theories. A prime example of this disservice appeared the very next day with a letter headlined, “ It’s no wonder things boiled over on Jan. 6 .” It’s a crying shame when President Donald J. Trump sycophants decry any investigation into Trump while insisting Hillary Clinton must be guilty of something, even though numerous investigations by the FBI, special counsels, and Congress have found nothing criminal.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was also investigated for having in his possession classified documents, but no charges were filed. President Joe Biden is the subject of an ongoing special-counsel investigation into the documents discovered at his residence. Yet these two investigations pale in comparison to what Trump is facing. Our former president is the subject of multiple criminal indictments because he allegedly violated the Espionage Act and numerous laws involving the handling of government documents. Trump’s attorneys must be tearing their hair out whenever he opens his mouth and seemingly confesses to his alleged crimes while pontificating at rallies or ranting on social media .

As for the “big lie?” Trump’s own officials stated that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history .” At least 86 judges — nominated by Democrats and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, from the lowest-level state courts to the U.S. Supreme Court — have rejected lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters contesting the election result. How someone can suggest that the 2020 presidential election was stolen defies belief.

I have enjoyed reading the News Tribune since I delivered the paper as a pre-teen, but I would like to see a change to the standard of letters accepted for publication.

James N. Bragge

Carlton

