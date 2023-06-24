Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Only ones filling potholes on my street are kids

The neighborhood kids, ages 7 and 8, were playing in the street filling a pothole.

Reader's View
Opinion by Bruce Boyer, Duluth
Today at 7:34 AM

A curious sight on a recent day: the neighborhood kids, ages 7 and 8, were playing in the street filling a pothole. It was more than we have seen from the city of Duluth.

Our West Rainbow Street was constructed in 1956 and has not had a reconstruction since. I think it is time.

Bruce Boyer

Duluth

