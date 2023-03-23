99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: ‘One self-centered rogue deceived many’

We are still shedding the residue with which he injected us.

Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
Today at 9:32 AM

Our democracy is not in shambles yet, but the damage is still in motion and has to be acknowledged before authentic change can take place.

One self-centered rogue deceived many citizens, and we are still shedding the residue with which he injected us.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

