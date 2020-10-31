Reader's View: On COVID-19, even China is doing better

It was disturbing to watch CNN on Sunday, Oct. 25 and learn that China has the coronavirus largely under control. The Chinese economy is growing at 4.9%.

Had we in the U.S. adopted the kinds of measures China did, we could be coming out of our crisis, too; the economy could be showing resilient growth, and our lives could be much more normal.

Other countries, although smaller — such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, and New Zealand — have returned to a much more normal life than the United States has.

Why are we the worst in the world in cases and deaths? Our leadership downplayed the virus from the start, by its own admission. The White House and rallies have been guilty of some super-spreading.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the virus “will disappear” and we have “turned the corner” on the coronavirus while it is evident to all that case numbers are expanding at a rapid pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Waldo

Duluth