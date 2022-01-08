99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Old way is best way for snow emergencies

By Barb Dreher, Duluth
January 08, 2022 at 12:00 PM

I'm a native Duluthian, 85 years of age, and I remember years ago when snow-emergency routes were established. This was maybe in the 1960s or ’70s, and the purpose was that if a storm was predicted, cars were not to park on these routes prior to the snow beginning and until after the snowplows could clean all the emergency routes when the snow ended.

This approach would have avoided all the mess and confusion we saw during the storm and the snow-emergency declaration in Duluth between Christmas and New Year’s.

Since weather can be predicted much more accurately today, it seems to me that the old rules would make cleaning our streets much more acceptable. You don't wait until we've had a foot of snow already on the ground, plow people in, and then expect them to be able to shovel out so plows can come by again! And people who have off-street parking should not be allowed to park on the streets during a storm ever.

Barb Dreher

Duluth

