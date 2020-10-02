Reader's View: Nothing offensive in being a physician assistant

A letter Sept. 23 said it was “ very offensive ” that a physician assistant was mistakenly referred to in the News Tribune as a physician.

Offensive? I served 20 years in the Navy, and it might surprise some doctors to know that most ships have no doctor onboard. As a physician assistant, I served aboard five ships, and on my last one, a destroyer, I was the sole medical representative for a crew of 450. I experienced everything from acute appendicitis to multiple casualties with gunshot wounds. I offered treatment while more than 1,800 miles from land or from a higher level of medical care.

I was responsible for the basic health care of my crew/patients, including treating basic illnesses, preventative health care such as immunizations, and physicals. Unlike doctors, my training also included emergency dentistry. Additionally, I had to care for patients 24/7 with the most basic of equipment; I had to perform my own lab tests with nothing more than a centrifuge, some slides, and a microscope.

It might interest the doctor who wrote the letter that the profession of physician assistant comes from the Navy. An MD saw the talents of Navy corpsmen during the Vietnam War, where they served in the same capacity as physicians but weren't able to practice after leaving the service. Dr. Eugene Stead wasn't "offended" but recognized the skills of these medical professionals and created the physician assistant profession. Today, U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks in the top-five best jobs.

I have never claimed to be an MD, but for someone to be "offended" in this way is absurd.

Physician Assistant Week is Oct. 6-12, an opportunity to learn more about a profession some apparently think so little of and have such disregard for.

James H. Kimber

San Diego