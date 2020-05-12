99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Northern Minnesota needs Line 3 project

By Summer Nitsch, Superior
May 12, 2020 at 7:00 AM

It can be very frustrating that it takes forever to do the right thing in the state of Minnesota. For example, the approval of Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project has taken five years so far. In the end, this may have become a good thing.

With all the research and studies done on the Line 3 project, it is clear we need this pipeline. It has been proven safe and technologically advanced, its route has been approved, and more. Every possible question asked by its opponents and the state has been answered tenfold.

Minnesota needs this pipeline not only to provide safe transportation of a reliable source or energy but to put thousands of people to work in Minnesota. This pipeline would rejuvenate economies and households all over northern Minnesota.

Let's get these permits approved and start construction.

Summer Nitsch

Superior

