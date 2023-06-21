Reader's View: Northern DFLers sold us out in St. Paul

The dust has settled on the Minnesota Legislature and its 2023 session. What did lawmakers accomplish?

They increased the size of the state's budget 40%, from $52 billion to $72 billion. They legalized recreational marijuana, which will mean more stoned drivers and lazy workers. They passed free college for practically all and free breakfasts and lunches for all no matter the parent's income. They gave $24 million to a billionaire (the owner of the Minnesota Vikings) so he doesn't have to pay off a loan and gave millions to almost every other fly-by-night program offered up by Twin Cities-area Democrats.

What did Northlanders get? The promise of light rail between the Twin Cities and Duluth. But every light-rail program in Minnesota is a financial failure. This token was given for two reasons, it seems to me, to buy off northern Democrats who guaranteed us elimination of the state tax on Social Security and to get federal money available when the state ponies up the start-up money for light rail. So, federal dollars (tax dollars) will come with it. And, oh yes, we get small rebates of a couple hundred dollars. That’s how they spent $18 billion.

I am calling out Duluth and northern Democrats for selling out and for being intimidated by metro special interests. They did not represent us and should be replaced next November.

Jim Gerdes

Sturgeon Lake

