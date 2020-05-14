Reader's View: No shopping locally for Clean and Safe Team

What happened to shopping locally? Every time you see Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes, she seems to push that mantra. Here you have a “special service fee” paid by downtown business for the Clean and Safe Team (I guess taxes aren't bad if they only benefit you and not the greater good), and what does the Greater Downtown council do? It hires a company from Kentucky to hire the employees for the Clean and Safe Team (“ Clean and Safe Team continues positive work downtown ,” April 25).

I find it hard to believe there wasn't a company in Duluth or even in the entire Upper Midwest that couldn't provide the same service that a company in Kentucky is providing.

I'm sure there will be a response to this with all kinds of excuses and spin. But I would hope that in the future the downtown business community put its money where its mouth is: by shopping locally.

Jim Anderson

Duluth